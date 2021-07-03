2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Reminderville police look for information on hit and run

(Associated Press)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REMINDERVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Reminderville police are investigating a hit and run involving a young child.

At approximately 5:12 p.m. on July 2, two juveniles were crossing Glenwood Boulevard on bikes when one of them was hit by a vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle fled the scene continuing eastbound towards Aurora.

Reminderville police are asking anyone who may have been in the area to contact 330-425-7874 with information.

The child was alert and stable and taken to Hillcrest Hospital, according to Reminderville Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

High-rise condominiums line Lake Erie in Lakewood.
Know your rights: how condo owners can get action for safety problems
Know your rights: how condo owners can get action for safety problems
Know your rights: how condo owners can get action for safety problems
A construction worker stands inside a massive hole after heavy rain caused a partial road...
Heavy rain causes partial road collapse, leading to massive hole near Canton
Mentor Police using cameras connected to crime data base to help take criminals off the streets.
Camera system tied to criminal database helps Mentor Police fight crime