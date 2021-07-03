Reminderville police look for information on hit and run

REMINDERVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Reminderville police are investigating a hit and run involving a young child.

At approximately 5:12 p.m. on July 2, two juveniles were crossing Glenwood Boulevard on bikes when one of them was hit by a vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle fled the scene continuing eastbound towards Aurora.

Reminderville police are asking anyone who may have been in the area to contact 330-425-7874 with information.

The child was alert and stable and taken to Hillcrest Hospital, according to Reminderville Fire Department.

