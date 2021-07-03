Shaker Heights police investigate domestic violence shooting

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - At approximately 5:13 p.m. today, Shaker Heights police officers were summoned to the 3000 block of Warrensville Center Road to investigate a report of shots being fired, according to the police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 33-year-old Shaker Heights woman who had been shot.

Officers and emergency medical crews attended to the woman’s injuries and transported her to a local hospital, according to Shaker Heights police.

Investigators received information that the suspect is the 36-year-old father of the victim’s two children, according to police.

The suspect had fled the scene in a dark-colored sports utility vehicle prior to the officers’ arrival.

The investigation is ongoing.

