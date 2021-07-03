2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Shaker Heights police investigate domestic violence shooting

(Source: Shaker Heights Police Facebook)
(Source: Shaker Heights Police Facebook)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - At approximately 5:13 p.m. today, Shaker Heights police officers were summoned to the 3000 block of Warrensville Center Road to investigate a report of shots being fired, according to the police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 33-year-old Shaker Heights woman who had been shot.

Officers and emergency medical crews attended to the woman’s injuries and transported her to a local hospital, according to Shaker Heights police.

Investigators received information that the suspect is the 36-year-old father of the victim’s two children, according to police.

The suspect had fled the scene in a dark-colored sports utility vehicle prior to the officers’ arrival.

The investigation is ongoing.

There was an incident in our parking lot this evening, and we want you to have all the facts. There was a domestic...

Posted by Shaker Rocks on Friday, July 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

evidence markers on the floor
Two injured when party bus from Akron to Cleveland is shot at on Interstate 77 North
Two injured when party bus from Akron to Cleveland is shot at on Interstate 77 North
Two injured when party bus from Akron to Cleveland is shot at on Interstate 77 North
Lebron James Jr. highlights ‘The Battle Showcase’ in Akron
Lebron James Jr. highlights ‘The Battle Showcase’ in Akron
Reminderville police look for information on hit and run