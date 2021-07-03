Streetsboro police need your help: Camera footage requested after ‘scary crime’

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are asking the public for help solving a “scary crime.”

According to police, a woman was just getting home from work when a man opened her car door and stole her purse. She was parked in her driveway.

Check your security cameras if you live in the 2000 block of Summers Avenue. The theft happened around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, and police are asking for footage captured between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Her wallet was found in the area, police wrote in a Facebook post. Her purse was recovered in Bedford.

Police said a possible suspect vehicle is a black SUV, but they’re seeking any footage of vehicle or foot traffic.

Contact Streetsboro Police Department by calling dispatch at 330-626-4976 or by sending a Facebook message or email at info@streetsboropolice.com.

“Opportunistic thieves are getting more aggressive, please make it more difficult for them to make you a victim,” police wrote in the post.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.