Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash injures child, Reminderville police say

Police say a hit-and-run suspect is in custody after reportedly striking a child and fleeing...
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
REMINDERVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a hit-and-run suspect is in custody after reportedly striking a child and fleeing the scene.

The hit-and-run happened Friday evening near the Drug Mart in Reminderville.

Two juveniles were riding bikes when one of them was hit by a car, police said.

The child was taken to Hillcrest Hospital in stable condition, according to Reminderville Fire Department.

Reminderville police immediately asked the public to provide tips on the incident.

In an update posted to Facebook Saturday, police thanked the public and Twinsburg and Aurora police departments for their help in cracking the case.

