Two injured when party bus from Akron to Cleveland is shot at on Interstate 77 North

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A party bus traveling from Akron to Cleveland for a night out is blanketed with gunfire while driving on Interstate-77 near State Route 21. Two men were injured, and several other cars were hit by bullets.

It happened on Friday, June 25th, just before 10:30 PM in Summit County.

Two women who were on the bus told 19 News they feel fortunate to be alive after gunshots penetrated the bus; they were traveling on with a group of about 20 people. One victim from Akron, who asked not to be identified since the shooters are still out there, says she thought a tire had blown out, but then the father of her children was hit by a bullet and fell to the floor. That’s when everyone on the bus ducked for cover. One man was shot in the right ankle; the other was shot in the head, his left arm and leg, according to the police report.

On a 911 tape released of the vehicle traveling behind the bus, you can hear the fear in the young man and woman’s voice, “Someone is shooting at us. They just shot our window out. Don’t even know why.”

Copley Police Chief Michael Mier tells 19 News this is the third time in about six months that cars have been targeted by gunfire on Interstate 77 in Summit County. Chief Mier said two prior shootings were determined to be gang-related. But in this case, police suspect it was possibly a mistaken identity.

“They traveled through Fairlawn and through Copley, and they were en route to Cleveland when another vehicle pulled alongside them and started to shoot at the party bus and the car following them,” Chief Mier said.

A third car traveling on the highway, unrelated to the party bus, also had a window shot out. The female driver was not hurt.

A total of 50 shell casings were found on the Interstate where the shooting happened, “There were approximately 24 gunshot holes in the party bus and approximately 14 in the car following them,” Chief Mier said.

“We believe then that the suspect vehicle where the shots were coming from diverted off and traveled south on Route 21. The vehicle following the party bus continued to the Medina Road area and flagged down police,” Chief Mier told 19 News.

Several of the victims on the party bus, who asked not to be identified, tell me when the bus became disabled by two flat tires because of the shooting, they had to run through a wooded area for protection. They were afraid the gunmen were still following them.

Chief Mier says they are working to identify the people responsible, “There is a possibility that this was a case of mistaken identity. And that there was another party bus that was supposed to leave the Akron area at about the same time.”

If you can provide any information that could help lead to the arrests of the people responsible in this case, Chief Mier says you can remain anonymous. Just call Copley Police Detectives or Summit County Crime Stoppers if you can help.

