2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

20-year-old brandishes AR-15 type rifle at driver at Crocker Park

Westlake police recovered a loaded rifle from a 20-year-old who threatened another driver last...
Westlake police recovered a loaded rifle from a 20-year-old who threatened another driver last Wednesday at Crocker Park.(Westlake police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man driving a BMW brandished an AR-15 type rifle threatened another driver and his son after a “minor road rage interaction” at Crocker Park last week.

Westlake police say the victim provided a good description of a car and officers were soon able to locate and stop the BMW driven by a 20-year-old Sheffield Lake man on Crocker Road, Westlake police said in a media release.

While officers detained the suspect, the victim told police that the incident began with a minor road rage interaction. Then the 20-year-old showed the victim a rifle and threatened him, the release said.

In driver of the BMW was charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated menacing.

He was taken to the Cuyahoga County jail. Crocker Park has banned him from the shopping district.

It is the second time in less than two months that a person has threatened another with a firearm at Crocker Park. In May, an Akron woman led Westlake police on a chase down I-90 after pointing a handgun at a shopper.

Police said they planned to charge her with fleeing, aggravated menacing, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI, driving under suspension, and using weapons while intoxicated.

[Read related story here]

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Travel nearly doubles at Cleveland Hopkins Airport over Fourth of July weekend
Officials with the US Postal Service say they have a plan to save money without having to close...
U.S. Postal Service rolls out mobile unit in Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood
The city of Hudson announced that a black bear has been spotted.
Black bear sighted in Akron Metro Park