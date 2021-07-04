20-year-old brandishes AR-15 type rifle at driver at Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man driving a BMW brandished an AR-15 type rifle threatened another driver and his son after a “minor road rage interaction” at Crocker Park last week.

Westlake police say the victim provided a good description of a car and officers were soon able to locate and stop the BMW driven by a 20-year-old Sheffield Lake man on Crocker Road, Westlake police said in a media release.

While officers detained the suspect, the victim told police that the incident began with a minor road rage interaction. Then the 20-year-old showed the victim a rifle and threatened him, the release said.

In driver of the BMW was charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated menacing.

He was taken to the Cuyahoga County jail. Crocker Park has banned him from the shopping district.

It is the second time in less than two months that a person has threatened another with a firearm at Crocker Park. In May, an Akron woman led Westlake police on a chase down I-90 after pointing a handgun at a shopper.

Police said they planned to charge her with fleeing, aggravated menacing, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI, driving under suspension, and using weapons while intoxicated.

