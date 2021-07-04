2 Strong 4 Bullies
43-year-old arrested after fatal crash in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old man was arrested Sunday after the SUV he was driving swerved left of center and struck a car headed in the opposite direction head-on.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a 2017 Nissan Rogue headed northbound on East 116th Street near Ely Avenue crossed the centerline and struck a 2021 Hyundai Accent head-on, according to a Cleveland police media release.

The driver of a Hyundai, a 41-year-old woman, was taken to University Hospital where she died. The driver of the Rogue was also taken to University Hospitals with injuries to his face and a broken leg.

Police say that he has been arrested, and the crash remains under investigation.

