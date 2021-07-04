2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Black bear sighted in Akron Metro Park

The city of Hudson announced that a black bear has been spotted.
The city of Hudson announced that a black bear has been spotted.(City of Hudson)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A black bear was spotted Saturday at the Goodyear Heights Metro Park in Akron, according to the Summit Metro Parks.

The bear is likely the same one that had recently been seen traveling through Hudson, the parks said in a Facebook post.

Authorities remind the public to elevate bird feeders, feed pets indoors, and keep trash inside until pick-up day to prevent bears from becoming dependant on humans.

They also ask park visitors to stay on trails, keep pets on a leash, respect park hours, and refrain from approaching animals.

“In Summit County, black bears are generally ‘just passing through’ as they seek out areas that are more suited to them,” officials said.

Call the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at 1-800-WILDLIFE with questions about wildlife.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Officials with the US Postal Service say they have a plan to save money without having to close...
U.S. Postal Service rolls out mobile unit in Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood
We’ll celebrate our independence from wet weather throughout our Independence Day weekend!
Northeast Ohio: Delightful weather is coming your way this holiday weekend
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge speaks at a town hall in Highland Hills back when she was a...
HUD Secretary Fudge visits Akron to promote COVID-19 vaccination
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 201 new COVID-19 cases