Black bear sighted in Akron Metro Park

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A black bear was spotted Saturday at the Goodyear Heights Metro Park in Akron, according to the Summit Metro Parks.

The bear is likely the same one that had recently been seen traveling through Hudson, the parks said in a Facebook post.

Authorities remind the public to elevate bird feeders, feed pets indoors, and keep trash inside until pick-up day to prevent bears from becoming dependant on humans.

They also ask park visitors to stay on trails, keep pets on a leash, respect park hours, and refrain from approaching animals.

“In Summit County, black bears are generally ‘just passing through’ as they seek out areas that are more suited to them,” officials said.

Call the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at 1-800-WILDLIFE with questions about wildlife.

