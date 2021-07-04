Cleveland Orchestra performs in-person for first time in more than a year at Blossom

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Orchestra returned to Blossom Saturday performing for an in-person audience for the first time since March 2020.

The orchestra opened their 2021 Blossom Music Festival featuring conductor Brett Mitchell and pianist Michelle Cann.

The festival includes 13 performances and runs this weekend through September 11 at Blossom, a music venue nestled in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Children under 18 are free and tickets can be purchased online.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.