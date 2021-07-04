2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Orchestra performs in-person for first time in more than a year at Blossom

The orchestra returned to Blossom and to performing before in-person audiences Saturday.
The orchestra returned to Blossom and to performing before in-person audiences Saturday.(Tim Dubravetz)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Orchestra returned to Blossom Saturday performing for an in-person audience for the first time since March 2020.

The orchestra opened their 2021 Blossom Music Festival featuring conductor Brett Mitchell and pianist Michelle Cann.

The festival includes 13 performances and runs this weekend through September 11 at Blossom, a music venue nestled in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Children under 18 are free and tickets can be purchased online.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

City Dogs Cleveland had a joyful reunion.
City Dogs Cleveland has joyful reunion between dog and owner
(Source: WOIO)
11-year-old girl dies following drowning incident at Wallace Lake Monday evening
Cleveland's Light Up the Lake Fireworks big, bold, and back
Cleveland’s Light Up the Lake fireworks display returns in 2021 after going dark for 2020
(Source: Tunnel to Towers Foundation)
Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off the mortgages for 2 fallen Ohio officers