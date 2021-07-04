2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland’s Edgewater Park is now closed to vehicles

(WCAX)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Edgewater Park is closed to vehicles, Cleveland police announced Sunday.

Shortly after 7 p.m., both the lower and upper park parking lots were full to capacity as revelers streamed into the park to watch the holiday fireworks show.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

19 First Alert Traffic
Here are a few things to know before hitting Ohio’s roads this Fourth of July weekend
Commuter Cast
Rain threat continues: Will it pass before July Fourth?
2 killed, 1 injured in high-speed crash in Maple Heights
2 killed, 1 injured in high-speed crash in Maple Heights
Scene where child pedestrian was hit by vehicle
Child struck by vehicle on Cleveland’s East side