Cleveland’s Edgewater Park is now closed to vehicles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Edgewater Park is closed to vehicles, Cleveland police announced Sunday.

Shortly after 7 p.m., both the lower and upper park parking lots were full to capacity as revelers streamed into the park to watch the holiday fireworks show.

Lower and Upper Edgewater Park parking lots are full and closed to vehicular traffic. @clevemetroparks — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) July 4, 2021

