Fireworks cause fire at commercial building in Cleveland, fire department says

A commercial building caught fire Sunday morning in Cleveland, and the fire departments says it was sparked by fireworks. (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A commercial building caught fire Sunday morning in Cleveland, and the fire department says it was sparked by fireworks.

Fire crews discovered firework debris in front of the building, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire said.

They also found fireworks stuck in the eaves of the building, he said.

The blaze broke out at 12000 Miles Avenue on the city’s East Side.

The spokesperson said the cause was determined to be accidental. Damages are estimated at $15,000.

The Cleveland fire department wants to remind residents that fireworks are a hazard.

“They are dangerous and should be left to professionals,” Lt. Mike Norman said in an email.

He said the fire department expects to treat multiple burn injuries due to explosives.

Luckily, the fire department said no one was injured in the fire that happened this morning.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

