Jackson Township police search for missing 17-year-old girl

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who is missing.

Jackson Township police said Mikaylee Mengon was last seen wearing black jeans, a white jacket and white tennis shoes.

Mengon stands 5 feet 3 inches tall. She weighs 160 pounds. Her hair and eyes are brown.

Contact Jackson Township police at 330-834-3967 if you see Mikaylee Mengon or know her location.

