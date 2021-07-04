Jackson Township police search for missing 17-year-old girl
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who is missing.
Jackson Township police said Mikaylee Mengon was last seen wearing black jeans, a white jacket and white tennis shoes.
Mengon stands 5 feet 3 inches tall. She weighs 160 pounds. Her hair and eyes are brown.
Contact Jackson Township police at 330-834-3967 if you see Mikaylee Mengon or know her location.
