Recognize this car? Eastlake police search for hit-skip suspect
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a hit-skip suspect.
Police said the driver of this car was involved in a crash on Wednesday.
It happened on Vine Street near the Sunoco Gas Station in Eastlake.
Police believe the car is a 2000-2002 Suzuki Vitara, according to a department Facebook post.
Contact Eastlake police at 440-951-1400 with tips. Reference incident report # 21-01113 and ask for Ptl. Hess.
