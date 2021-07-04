Recognize this car? Eastlake police search for hit-skip suspect

2 Strong 4 Bullies
(Source: Eastlake police via Facebook)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a hit-skip suspect.

Police said the driver of this car was involved in a crash on Wednesday.

It happened on Vine Street near the Sunoco Gas Station in Eastlake.

Police believe the car is a 2000-2002 Suzuki Vitara, according to a department Facebook post.

Contact Eastlake police at 440-951-1400 with tips. Reference incident report # 21-01113 and ask for Ptl. Hess.

