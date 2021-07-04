Travel nearly doubles at Cleveland Hopkins Airport over Fourth of July weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is gearing up for one of its busiest seasons of the year.

More than 100,000 passengers are expected to fly from July 1 to July 5. Only 56,000 people flew in the same time period last year.

Mike Bailey is back home after going to Las Vegas with his girlfriend and said the crowds reminded him of a pre-pandemic era.

“It was crazy! People were out doing things and getting back to normal,” Bailey said.

The airport expects around 2 million people from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend.

A larger crowd might also mean that you’ll have to plan ahead. Two locals learned that the hard way Saturday morning.

Shelley Pockett and Shawn Boyd missed their flight to Florida.

“We should’ve been there at 11. Now we’re getting there at 9 o’clock tonight,” Pockett said.

A mask mandate will be in place till Sept. 13.

