2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson food product, in Montpelier, Vt. Tyson...
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson food product, in Montpelier, Vt. Tyson Foods President and CEO Dean Banks is leaving the poultry company for personal reasons, having served less than a year in the top post. The company said Wednesday, June 2, 2021, that Donnie King will succeed Banks, effective immediately. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)(Toby Talbot | AP)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

USA (WOIO) - Tyson Foods is recalling more than 8 million pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria, a bacteria that can be especially dangerous for pregnant women.

The recall includes frozen, fully cooked chicken products made between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Three people have become ill and one has died of infections tied to pre-cooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods, the USDA said. Investigators are looking for others who may have gotten sick after eating the chicken.

Read the full list of products that are subject to recall here and view the labels here.

The affected products are marked with an establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

The bacteria can pose a particular risk for pregnant women, older people, and those with weakened immune systems, the USDA said. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Sometimes those symptoms are preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

If you are in a higher-risk category and experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food, the USDA urges you to seek medical care and tell your doctor.

The infection is treated with antibiotics.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Westlake police recovered a loaded rifle from a 20-year-old who threatened another driver last...
20-year-old brandishes AR-15 type rifle at driver at Crocker Park
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Travel nearly doubles at Cleveland Hopkins Airport over Fourth of July weekend
Officials with the US Postal Service say they have a plan to save money without having to close...
U.S. Postal Service rolls out mobile unit in Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood