17-year-old girl shot outside Painesville bar

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg early Monday outside the Lake Dine & Dance on Fairport-Nursery Road in Painesville.

Lake County Sheriff deputies and Painesville firefighters were called out to the dance and night club just after 1 a.m. for a report of multiple shots fired and multiple people with weapons.

EMS transported the victim to Tripoint Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said the teenager was the only victim.

There are no arrests and deputies added at this time the cause of the disturbance is not known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 440-350-5521.

