2 fatal shootings in Akron early Monday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a man and woman were murdered early Monday in two separate shootings.

According to Akron police, the first shooting happened in the 1400 block of Minson Way around 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, a 35-year-old woman was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

At 6 a.m., officers were called out to the 1100 block of Tarson Terrace.

A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of gunshot wounds.

The victims names have not been released and police said there are no arrests or suspect descriptions.

