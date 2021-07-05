Authorities in Florida to demolish partially collapsed condo (video)

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Authorities in Florida to demolish partially collapsed condo

Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business of boring holes for explosives into the concrete of the still-standing portion of the tower in Surfside. The demolition operation carries risks, but officials say it cannot be avoided.(Source: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via Twitter)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SURFSIDE, Florida (AP) — Demolition specialists finished boring holes and began laying explosives in them Sunday as they prepared to bring down the precarious but still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a top Miami-Dade fire official said. The work has suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore.

The decision to demolish the Surfside building came after concerns mounted that the damaged structure was at risk of falling, endangering the crews below and preventing them from operating in some areas.

“Our top priority is that the building come down as soon as possible, no matter what time that occurs and as safely as possible,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference Sunday. “Bringing down this building in a controlled manner is critical to expanding the scope of our search-and-rescue effort.”

The drilling work was completed Sunday, and the remaining structure was scheduled to come down between 10 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday, barring any last-minute glitch such as someone entering the restricted zone around the building, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told relatives of those missing in the collapse.

Watch the demolition here.

