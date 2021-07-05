Authorities searching water off Euclid Beach Park for missing person
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters and other first responders are engaged in a possible water rescue at Euclid Beach Park, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.
Rescuers are searching the water for a male of unknown age. U.S. Coast Guard personnel are also on scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
