Authorities searching water off Euclid Beach Park for missing person

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters and other first responders are engaged in a possible water rescue at Euclid Beach Park, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Rescuers are searching the water for a male of unknown age. U.S. Coast Guard personnel are also on scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

5-year-old girl kidnapped in Cleveland during aggravated burglary, possibly by mother’s boyfriend
Crime scene near Steelyard Commons
Steelyard Commons shooting shocks shoppers over Fourth of July weekend
Surfside Condo Collapse: Ohio search and rescue crews assisting rescue efforts
