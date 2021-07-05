2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police: 12 people shot in 15 hours spanning from Fourth of July into early morning

Crime scene near Steelyard Commons
Crime scene near Steelyard Commons(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police detectives are investigating a rash of shootings that took place on the Fourth of July and into the early morning hours on Monday.

The police department said a total of 12 people were shot in Cleveland within a 15-hour timespan.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police:

July 4 incidents

  • 12:11 p.m. - 34-year-old man grazed by a bullet to his buttocks on Steelyard Drive near Steelyard Commons
  • 10:26 p.m. - Four people shot near the intersection of East 139th Street and Kinsman Road
    • 26-year-old woman shot in her elbow, transported to Hillcrest Hospital via private auto
    • 25-year-old man shot in the leg, transported by paramedics to University Hospitals
    • 19-year-old man shot in the hip, transported to University Hospitals via private auto
    • 30-year-old man taken to University Hospitals via private auto with a possible gunshot wound to his shoulder
  • 10:46 p.m. - Shooting near East 93rd Street and Parmalee Avenue; 23-year-old man shot in his leg and taken to University Hospitals by paramedics

July 5 incident

  • 12:50 a.m. - 27-year-old man shot in the back in the 18000 block of Euclid Avenue; paramedics transported him to University Hospitals
  • 1:11 a.m. - 43-year-old man was shot in the leg on Ferris Avenue near East 131st Street; he was taken to University Hospitals by paramedics
  • 2:19 a.m. - 23-year-old man grazed to his knee by a gunshot near East 156th Street and Grovewood Avenue; treated at Euclid Hospital
  • 2:21 a.m. - 25-year-old man was shot in the hand, but refused to provide any information at MetroHealth Hospitals regarding the location of the shooting
  • 2:27 a.m. - 67-year-old man treated at MetroHealth Hospital for a gunshot wound to his arm near the 6600 block of Harvard Avenue
  • 3:11 a.m. - 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in his legs and knee near the 13400 block of Miles Avenue; he was taken to Hillcrest Hospital via private transport

Police said the incidents remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

