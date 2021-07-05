Cleveland police: 12 people shot in 15 hours spanning from Fourth of July into early morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police detectives are investigating a rash of shootings that took place on the Fourth of July and into the early morning hours on Monday.

The police department said a total of 12 people were shot in Cleveland within a 15-hour timespan.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police:

July 4 incidents

12:11 p.m. - 34-year-old man grazed by a bullet to his buttocks on Steelyard Drive near Steelyard Commons

10:26 p.m. - Four people shot near the intersection of East 139th Street and Kinsman Road 26-year-old woman shot in her elbow, transported to Hillcrest Hospital via private auto 25-year-old man shot in the leg, transported by paramedics to University Hospitals 19-year-old man shot in the hip, transported to University Hospitals via private auto 30-year-old man taken to University Hospitals via private auto with a possible gunshot wound to his shoulder

10:46 p.m. - Shooting near East 93rd Street and Parmalee Avenue; 23-year-old man shot in his leg and taken to University Hospitals by paramedics

July 5 incident

12:50 a.m. - 27-year-old man shot in the back in the 18000 block of Euclid Avenue; paramedics transported him to University Hospitals

1:11 a.m. - 43-year-old man was shot in the leg on Ferris Avenue near East 131st Street; he was taken to University Hospitals by paramedics

2:19 a.m. - 23-year-old man grazed to his knee by a gunshot near East 156th Street and Grovewood Avenue; treated at Euclid Hospital

2:21 a.m. - 25-year-old man was shot in the hand, but refused to provide any information at MetroHealth Hospitals regarding the location of the shooting

2:27 a.m. - 67-year-old man treated at MetroHealth Hospital for a gunshot wound to his arm near the 6600 block of Harvard Avenue

3:11 a.m. - 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in his legs and knee near the 13400 block of Miles Avenue; he was taken to Hillcrest Hospital via private transport

Police said the incidents remain under investigation.

