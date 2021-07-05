Driver charged with OVI, vehicular homicide in connection to fatal Stark County crash involving motorcycle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol believe drugs and alcohol were factors in a deadly Stark County crash in the early morning hours of July 5.

Troopers responded to the crash scene on July 5 at approximately 3 a.m. on Southway Street near Stardale Avenue in Perry Township.

According to the OSHP, 30-year-old Joshua Gibson, of Massillon, hit the rear of a motorcycle with his 2016 Dodge.

The motorcycle driver, identified as 32-year-old Joeallen Meeley, was ejected onto the roadway as a result of the crash.

Meeley, who was not wearing a helmet at the time while driving a 2006 Yamaha, died at the scene, according to the OSHP.

After impact, Gibson’s Dodge crashed through a fence and into a dirt embankment. Paramedics took him to a Stark County hospital, but he was eventually released and booked at the Stark County Jail.

Meeley was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while impaired, and assured clear distance ahead.

The crash remains under investigation.

