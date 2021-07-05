2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Elsa forces MLB to adjust Indians-Rays series

Tuesday’s game postponed
Tropical Storm Elsa.
Tropical Storm Elsa.(Source: Jill Gilardi/WBRC)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With tropical storm Elsa bearing down on the Tampa Bay region, Major League Baseball decided it was best to push pause the Indians-Rays series after Monday night’s game. Tuesday’s game has been postponed and will be made up the following day as part of a traditional double header.

There had been whispers of this type of move in the last few days, it did not catch the teams off guard.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Lebron James and Bronny at St. Vincent- St. Mary inside Lebron James Arena
Lebron James Jr. highlights ‘The Battle Showcase’ in Akron
Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor (22) lies on the ground with a member from the Indians medical...
Indians outfielder Josh Naylor scheduled for surgery
Trevor Bauer (Source: AP Images)
Woman granted protection order against former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, report says
Katie Nageotte competes in women's pole vault (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Olmsted Falls High School graduate qualifies for US Olympics pole vault team