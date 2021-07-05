Elsa forces MLB to adjust Indians-Rays series

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With tropical storm Elsa bearing down on the Tampa Bay region, Major League Baseball decided it was best to push pause the Indians-Rays series after Monday night’s game. Tuesday’s game has been postponed and will be made up the following day as part of a traditional double header.

There had been whispers of this type of move in the last few days, it did not catch the teams off guard.

