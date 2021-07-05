Governor authorizes deployment of Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers to assist at Texas, Mexico border

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In addition to recently approving plans to send members of the Ohio National Guard, Gov. Mike DeWine authorized the deployment of more than a dozen state highway patrol troopers to the U.S.-Mexico border.

DeWine’s office said a request was approved on Monday from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asking for assistance with border surveillance.

Fourteen Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and supervisors are expected to depart for Texas later this week.

The troopers are scheduled to assist Texas law enforcement as part of the two-week assignment, but the OSHP will not be tasked with making arrests.

Monday’s announcement comes days after Gov. DeWine approved the deployment of 185 Ohio Army National Guard members to Texas to provide support to the U.S. Custom and Border Protection.

The Ohio National Guard members are expected to deploy in late 2021.

