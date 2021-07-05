2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge

Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.(Facebook)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 73-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly picking up her grandson from the scene of a fatal hit-and-run.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Jan. 14 on the Hale Boggs Bridge in St. Charles Parish.

Police say Hunter Mason Johnson, 22, of Reserve, struck multiple vehicles and Brady Ortego, 44, of Baton Rouge, in an active work zone. He then reportedly fled on foot and left his car on the shoulder of I-310.

Ortego was thrown from the bridge into the Mississippi River. His remains have yet to be discovered despite search and rescue efforts.

On Monday, July 5, police arrested Johnson’s grandmother, Marie Sally Dufrene, 73. Police say Johnson called his grandmother after the crash. Troopers say Dufrene picked up Johnson and prevented investigators from making an arrest at the time.

Marie Sally Dufrene
Marie Sally Dufrene(SCPSO)

Dufrene is charged with obstruction of justice.

Johnson is facing vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, hit and run driving involving a fatality, reckless operation, and obstruction of justice charges.

Hunter Johnson is accused of killing someone during a hit-and-run crash in St. Charles Parish.
Hunter Johnson is accused of killing someone during a hit-and-run crash in St. Charles Parish.(SCPSO)

