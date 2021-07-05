Mayoral campaign features famous script Cleveland sign riddled in bullets, dripping blood; Destination Cleveland not amused

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An attempt Friday by a mayoral campaign to call attention to the issue of violence in Cleveland ran afoul of the organization that promotes the city as a tourist destination.

On Friday, Dennis Kucinich’s campaign released a direct mailer, featuring the script Cleveland sign riddled with bullet holes and dripping blood.

Kucinich has made public safety his top campaign priority, his campaign said. The mailer was designed to draw attention to “the public safety crisis” in the city.

A statement that accompanied the mailer called the image “disturbing” but “an honest illustration of Cleveland today.”

That did not go over well with Destination Cleveland, which considers the logo a “symbol of immense pride for the Cleveland community” and holds the trademark for the script Cleveland design.

By Monday, the Kucinich campaign had received a letter from Destination Cleveland “asking” that they “immediately halt further usage of the graphic.”

The conflict harkens back to a more respectful time in American politics. Both sides seem to be taking pains to remain respectful as they manage the conflicting impulses of mayoral politics and city promotion.

“While we respect the political process and candidates’ rights to express their views, we have asked the Committee to immediately halt further usage of the graphic,” Destination Cleveland President David Gilbert wrote in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Kucinich campaign said that they had “turned the letter over to our legal counsel for review and response.”

There are six life-sized script Cleveland signs at various locations around the city. Pictures of them have been shared hundreds of thousands of times on social media, according to Destination Cleveland.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.