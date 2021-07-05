2 Strong 4 Bullies
Multiple people shot in central Toledo overnight

Toledo Police were called to the scene near Lawrence Avenue and N. Detroit Avenue
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people are injured after a shooting in central Toledo overnight. The exact number of people and their conditions are currently unknown.

Toledo Police were called to the incident near Lawrence Avenue and North Detroit Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

Detectives on scene say multiple shooters are involved. There is no word if any suspects are in custody.

Several roads in the area are closed. Lawrence Avenue is closed between Wall Street and Collins Street. Lindsay Avenue is closed between Pierce Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

