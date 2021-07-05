National Weather Service issues Air Quality Advisory starting at midnight Sunday for parts of Northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Some parts of Northeast Ohio are under an Air Quality Advisory, the National Weather Service of Cleveland announced Sunday afternoon.

The advisory will be in effect from midnight until 12:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties.

Residents should try to drive less, refrain from idling vehicles, refill tanks after sunset, and wait to mow lawns to prevent worsening air quality.

Air Quality Advisory in effect from midnight tonight to midnight edt Monday night for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties. #clewx #ohwx pic.twitter.com/vjdApOL1Ou — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) July 4, 2021

