2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

National Weather Service issues Air Quality Advisory starting at midnight Sunday for parts of Northeast Ohio

(Mark Duncan | Source: WOIO)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Some parts of Northeast Ohio are under an Air Quality Advisory, the National Weather Service of Cleveland announced Sunday afternoon.

The advisory will be in effect from midnight until 12:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties.

Residents should try to drive less, refrain from idling vehicles, refill tanks after sunset, and wait to mow lawns to prevent worsening air quality.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge speaks at a town hall in Highland Hills back when she was a...
HUD Secretary Fudge visits Akron to promote COVID-19 vaccination
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 201 new COVID-19 cases
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 185 new COVID-19 cases; additional 35 deaths added to state’s total
Twitter suspends account of Ohio doctor who claimed COVID-19 vaccine causes magnetism