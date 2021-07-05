2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and humid through Wednesday; rain returns mid-week

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hot & humid weather will hang around into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will climb up to about 90 degrees each day through the middle of the week.

Thursday and Friday will be somewhat cooler, with highs around 80 degrees each day.

Humidity levels, however, will remain moderate to high through the end of the week and into the weekend.

In terms of opportunities for rain this week, our next best shot for showers will arrive on Wednesday.

Scattered storms will be moving through the area.

More showers and storms are on the docket for Thursday.

At this time, Friday and Saturday are looking dry.

Showers and storms will return to the forecast on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

