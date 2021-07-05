2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: A sweltering, humid Monday

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As we continue to celebrate our extended Independence Day weekend, we’ll be subjected to a hot and humid Monday. You can expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 90s.

Heat index values in this sultry, steamy, sweltering airmass will make it feel like temperatures are in the mid to upper 90s.

That combination of heat and humidity means there is an air quality advisory in effect until midnight for ground level ozone. That means people with breathing problems should be careful and avoid certain activities, such as mowing the lawn and filling a gas tank, until evening.

Tonight will be very muggy and not very mild as temperatures retreat only into the low to mid 70s.

The threat of showers and storms shows up by Tuesday afternoon as highs again soar to around 90.

Expect scattered showers and storms on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

