2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio investigators: Several people injured by fireworks that ignited in back of truck (photos)

Debris from fireworks in Toledo area
Debris from fireworks in Toledo area(Source: Toledo Fire and Rescue Department)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were injured late on the Fourth of July by fireworks in Toledo that appeared to have discharged in the back of a truck and caught fire to the surrounding area.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded shortly after 10 p.m. to Berry Street on the city’s near East side for initial reports of a grass fire.

First responders arrived and discovered a U-Haul truck and car were on fire.

Investigators said early reports indicate that fireworks were discharged from the back of the U-Haul, causing the truck to burn.

Photos from the fire department show damaged property and debris scattered throughout the neighborhood.

Paramedics took two patients to area hospital with unknown injuries. A third victim was taken to a Toledo emergency room for care.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Toledo Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

17-year-old girl shot outside Painesville bar
Hazy sunrise in Northeast Ohio
Smoke from across the continent cause hazy skies, beautiful sunrise in Northeast Ohio
Northeast Ohio Weather: A sweltering, humid Monday
Northeast Ohio Weather: A sweltering, humid Monday
Woman wanted in connection with fire at Medina County church
Woman wanted in connection with fire at Medina County church