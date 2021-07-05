Ohio investigators: Several people injured by fireworks that ignited in back of truck (photos)

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were injured late on the Fourth of July by fireworks in Toledo that appeared to have discharged in the back of a truck and caught fire to the surrounding area.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded shortly after 10 p.m. to Berry Street on the city’s near East side for initial reports of a grass fire.

First responders arrived and discovered a U-Haul truck and car were on fire.

Investigators said early reports indicate that fireworks were discharged from the back of the U-Haul, causing the truck to burn.

Photos from the fire department show damaged property and debris scattered throughout the neighborhood.

Paramedics took two patients to area hospital with unknown injuries. A third victim was taken to a Toledo emergency room for care.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Toledo Fire Department.

