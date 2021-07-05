2 Strong 4 Bullies
Portage County domestic violence suspect shot, killed by deputies

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -A domestic violence suspect was shot and killed after pointing a gun at Portage County Sheriff deputies Sunday evening at a home in Ravenna Township.

Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri said the suspect’s wife called 911 around 10:42 p.m. and said she was taking her two children to a neighbor’s home to protect them all from being physically harmed.

Deputies arrived a short time later and said Matthew Morse walked out of his home in the 7000 block of Bennington Pike carrying a handgun.

Deputies said they ordered Morse multiple times to drops his weapon, but he refused.

After shooting Morse, deputies started CPR until EMS transported him to a local hospital.

Spidalieri said Morse was pronounced dead several hours later.

“At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family members along with the deputies involved and their families during these challenging circumstances,” said Spidalieri.

The shooting remains under investigation.

