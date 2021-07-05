‘Smiles for Sophie Forever’ honors a 4-year-old who died of pediatric cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Smiles for Sophie Forever” honors a little girl that died from pediatric brain cancer at the age of 4.

The race was held at Walker Road Park in Avon Lake to honor a little girl who died from pediatric brain cancer at age 4 and to raise money for families dealing with pediatric cancer and for research to find a cure.

This Fourth of July would have been Sophie’s 18th birthday. It’s the last year the race will be held for Sophie.

Research shows that brain tumors are the most common form of cancer in babies and children.

19 News′s very own Nichole Vrsansky ran the race to help organizers support families who have children battling this deadly disease.

