Smoke from across the continent cause hazy skies, beautiful sunrise in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No, the hazy conditions lingering over Cleveland aren’t leftover from the Fourth of July fireworks.

The National Weather Service said Monday morning’s hazy skies in the Cleveland area were actually caused by smoke drifting from wildfires burning thousands of miles away on the West Coast of the continent.

The Cleveland branch of the NWS shared a photo on social media showing a beautiful sunrise, which prompted other followers to post their own pictures from throughout Northeast Ohio in the Facebook thread:

There are currently significant wildfires burning in the Canadian province of British Columbia and in California.

