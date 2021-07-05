Steelyard Commons shooting shocks shoppers over Fourth of July weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting on Sunday sending shock waves through the community.

According to Cleveland Police, a 36-year-old man was shot and one man has been detained.

Steelyard Commons is a place where people come to get what they need.

But on July 4, things took a turn when shots were fired outside of DTLR.

19 News saw a detective walking inside of the store Monday morning.

Siblings Mathew & Tre’Ma Taylor shop here often and shared their disappointment.

“It makes me feel sad because certain things like this shouldn’t be happening, families come out here to enjoy time with each other,” Taylor said.

The store also had a boarded-up window.

The condition of the man shot is unknown at this time and no suspects have been named either.

19 News reached out to Steelyard commons but didn’t hear back.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.