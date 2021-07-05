Surfside Condo Collapse: Ohio search and rescue crews assisting rescue efforts

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WOIO) - For four days, Ohio Task Force 1 crews have scrambled to find any survivors of the catastrophic condo collapse.

“Say a prayer for the task forces that are down here, and the guys working the pile,” said Evan Schumann, Program Manager with Ohio Task Force 1.

Sunday, officials spent their day preparing to demolish what was left of the complex. Meanwhile, Ohio Task Force 1 was prepping gear and assisting other teams with preparing for rain and wind coming from tropical storm Elsa.

Once the building was imploded, Ohio Task Force 1 says Federal Emergency Management Agency teams resumed search efforts.

“The emotions of the team right now I would say are very positive. It has been of course very tiring,” said Schumann.

The task force tells 19 News, according to their team members the demolition went exactly as planned and made search efforts for crews safer. They say it’s opened areas of the collapse that had been excluded because it was too dangerous to try and search that area.

The task force tells 19 News their canines have played a key role in making recoveries.

“Our canines did engage with one of the other task forces. Had several positive hits. And those task forces were then able to recover the human remains from the area,” said Schumann.

Ohio Task Force 1 tells 19 News crews will keep searching for people until authorities transition from rescue to recovery.

