West Park's 32nd annual Independence Day parade returns following last year's COVID-19 cancelation

West Park Kiwanis Club hosted the 32nd annual Independence Day Parade.
West Park Kiwanis Club hosted the 32nd annual Independence Day Parade.(WOIO)
By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The annual West Park Independence Day Parade was back in full force on Monday.

“It’s local. It’s your friends, of course. It’s representing the U.S.A. and the Fourth of July and all we have to be thankful for,” said Joni Looney, of West Park.

Looney comes to the parade every year. Like everyone else, she couldn’t come to last year’s parade because it was canceled due to COVID-19.

She said she’s glad it’s back.

“We still have to be vigilant, but it feels like real life again. Very excited,” said Looney.

Looney isn’t the only one excited to see the parade.

Myra Simmons says she loves seeing everyone come together to celebrate Independence Day.

“We need togetherness. We need to bond together to love each other and work it out,” said Simmons.

The West Park Kiwanis Club has been hosting the parade for more than 30 years.

“It’s great to be able to parade again,” said Lloyd Gross, a West Park Kiwanis Club member.

Lloyd Gross says the parade is a staple in the community.

Meanwhile, Looney says she hopes the parade is around for the years to come.

