Woman wanted in connection with fire at Medina County church

WEST SALEM, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who’s wanted in connection with a fire inside a church on July 4.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman was inside Lodi Community Church on Congress Road just before a fire alarm went off inside the church.

The woman was inside the church around 5 p.m. Sunday. Security camera pictures show her with tattoos on her right shoulder and upper arm.

According to the church’s website, they are in the process of constructing an addition to their building.

The extent of the fire’s damage is unknown at this time.

Call the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at 330-725-6631.

