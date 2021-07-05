Woman wanted in connection with fire at Medina County church

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST SALEM, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who’s wanted in connection with a fire inside a church on July 4.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman was inside Lodi Community Church on Congress Road just before a fire alarm went off inside the church.

The woman was inside the church around 5 p.m. Sunday. Security camera pictures show her with tattoos on her right shoulder and upper arm.

According to the church’s website, they are in the process of constructing an addition to their building.

The extent of the fire’s damage is unknown at this time.

Call the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at 330-725-6631.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

