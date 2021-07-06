2 Strong 4 Bullies
13-year-old boy dies after swimming at Villa Angela Beach

By Rachel Vadaj, Stephanie Czekalinski, Steph Krane and Kristin Mazur
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy died Monday after swimming at Villa Angela Beach in Euclid Creek Reservation, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said.

Jeff Tolman, a spokesperson for Cleveland Metroparks, said Metroparks Police were sent to the area around 7:15 p.m.

According to police, the boy was swimming in a non-designated swim area when he went under the water.

The teen has been identified as Omarion Baker of Canton.

He was “recovered” by first responders at around 7:50 p.m.

Baker was taken to the hospital where he died.

Metroparks Police are investigating the incident.

“All of us would like to go around this instead of through it, if we could,” said Jaimie Brown, assistant principal of Faircrest Middle School, where Baker had just graduated.

“We all remember him to be very charismatic and energetic,” Brown told 19 News.

Brown said the teen was a rarity, full of immense talent, and showed so much promise.

She said Baker was heading to Canton South High School in the fall, where he was hoping to continue playing football.

“When he would bless you with a smile, it would kind of light up a room,” Brown said.

Canton Local Schools released a statement saying:

“The Canton Local School District is saddened to learn of Canton South student Omarion Baker’s passing on Monday, July 5.

We wish to extend our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to family members, relatives, friends, and classmates.

Counselors are available at Canton South High School until noon today, Tuesday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Anyone wishing to speak with a counselor outside of scheduled hours can call Coleman Crisis at (330) 452-6000 for assistance 24/7.”

