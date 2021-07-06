2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday: Severe storms possible in the afternoon

Lightning
Lightning(Lightning)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon, some of which may be strong to severe.

The main threats with thunderstorms will be strong, damaging winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and hail.

Be sure that you have a way to get your warnings, should we see any issued.

A fantastic tool for this is the free 19 First Alert Weather app.

It will always alert you if a severe weather warning is issued for your location.

The team will be all over this on Wednesday, so be sure to stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: ALERT DAY issued for Wednesday
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and humid on Tuesday, storm threat ramps up Wednesday
19 First Alert Forecast - 7/5/2021
19 First Alert Forecast - 7/5/2021
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 7/5/2021