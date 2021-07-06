19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday: Severe storms possible in the afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon, some of which may be strong to severe.

The main threats with thunderstorms will be strong, damaging winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and hail.

Be sure that you have a way to get your warnings, should we see any issued.

A fantastic tool for this is the free 19 First Alert Weather app.

It will always alert you if a severe weather warning is issued for your location.

The team will be all over this on Wednesday, so be sure to stay tuned for updates.

