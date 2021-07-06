2 Strong 4 Bullies
5-year-old girl kidnapped in Cleveland during aggravated burglary, possibly by mother’s boyfriend

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are urging the community to help find 5-year-old Zanaya Thomas after she was kidnapped during an aggravated burglary at 14201 Kingsford Road around 6 p.m. on Monday, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said police believe she was possibly kidnapped by her mother’s live-in boyfriend, 24-year-old James Hardges.

When officers arrived at the residence, the mother reported Hardges kidnapped the child when he came into the home with a group of people, one of which was armed with a firearm, according to Ciaccia.

“This incident possibly stemmed from accusations over the child being assaulted in some way by another occupant of the house,” Ciaccia said.

Ciaccia said officers checked numerous locations for the child and Hardges, but they believe Hardges is taking her to Pennsylvania where he, the child’s mother, and the child live.

The suspect vehicle is a maroon GMC Envoy with PA plate LLF653.

According to Ciaccia, the child is not believed to be in danger.

An Amber Alert is being initiated, Ciaccia confirmed.

