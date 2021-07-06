Bill to increase criminal penalties for hazing acts signed into law by Ohio governor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign a bill into law on Tuesday that would stiffen the criminal penalties for suspects who commit acts of hazing.

The governor will be joined by several Ohio lawmakers and university officials, as well as the parents of two college students who died during separate hazing incidents, for a 10 a.m. ceremony.

The anti-hazing measure Collin’s Law will increase criminal penalties for individuals involved in hazing incidents, including the forced consumption of alcohol or drugs.

“As lawmakers, we must hold our campus cultures to a higher standard, ensuring there is both accountability and transparency so that students have a safe environment to not only receive a quality education, but to develop the social skills to become leaders in our communities,” a co-sponsor of the bill, State Sen. Stephanie Kunze, said.

The bill was named after Collin Wiant, who died in 2018 as an Ohio University freshman during an apparent forced hazing ritual involving nitrous oxide.

In addition to Wiant’s parents, the mother and father of Stone Foltz will also participate in the bill signing ceremony. The 20-year-old Bowling Green State University student died after allegedly being instructed to drink an entire bottle of hard liquor.

Collin’s Law will also increases the scope of who can be punished for not reporting hazing to law enforcement if they have knowledge of an incident.

“For too long, universities have failed to reign in the horrific hazing incidents that are taking place on their campuses, and parents are demanding action,” said State Sen. Theresa Gavarone. “Dangerous hazing rituals not only hurt students socially and in the classroom, but have life threatening consequences.”

Collin’s Law was introduced in March 2021, passed by the Senate in mid-June, and approved by the Ohio House less than two weeks later.

This story will be updated.

