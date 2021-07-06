2 Strong 4 Bullies
BLS: Number of U.S. job openings hits 3-year high

(KVLY)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
USA (WOIO) - The number of job openings in the U.S. reached a new high of 9.3 million in April, according to new figures released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That represents the greatest number of openings since April 2018, the BLS said.

The number of people who found jobs in April, 6.1 million, remained about the same as the month before.

The number of people who quit their jobs ticked up this month — 4 million people walked away from their employers — also a new three-year high.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

