Body camera video shows suspect ram cruisers, flee from Cleveland officers in chase

Crash scene where chase ended
Crash scene where chase ended(Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police released body camera video of a suspect leading officers on a pursuit before he eventually crashed and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police were in the area of East 93rd Street and Dickens Avenue on the evening of June 30 conducting a violent crime operation when they noticed a suspicious vehicle, according to the department’s report.

Video shows the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Richard Gaines, ram an officer’s cruiser in a parking lot before he fled away at high speeds.

The brief chase ended when Gaines crashed into a utility pole and flipped near the intersection of East 111th Street and Forest Avenue.

As seen in the body camera video, officers approached the vehicle and ordered Gaines to get out of the car. That is when a gunshot can be heard.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Gaines died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“No force was used by members of the Cleveland Division of Police,” the department’s spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia told 19 News.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

