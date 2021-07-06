Browns set to make announcement on July 24th

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It appears the Cleveland Browns have some big plans for the 2021 NFL season.

The organization shared a graphic to social media that consists of a Browns player in a jersey with the colors hidden and the date, July 24th, 2021.

The player in the silhouette is wearing jersey 75. The 2021 NFL season will mark the Browns’ 75th season. Although fans have speculated about a possible new jersey and colors, nothing has been confirmed.

The Browns are set to begin training camp at the end of July.

