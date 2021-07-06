2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gunshot wound victim crashes car into Maple Heights residence, dies at hospital

Maple Heights intersection
Maple Heights intersection(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police are looking for the suspect responsible for fatally shooting a 22-year-old man.

Officers responded to Clement Street near Mapleboro Road just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of gunshots.

Investigators found a Ford SUV that crashed into the porch of a residence. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Tyler West, was found in the front seat suffering form a gunshot wound to his back.

West was taken to Marymount Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe West’s car was followed by the suspect in his vehicle. The suspect, believed to be in a silver SUV or truck with a sunroof, then opened fire on West’s car.

Two passengers in West’s car were not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to call Maple Heights police at 216-587-9624.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Shelli Williams (Source: Medina County Sheriff)
West Salem woman charged in connection with church arson
Bryant Hargrove Jr.
Police arrest 19-year-old man for murder of Broadview Heights woman
Santino Deshawn Wilson (Source: Facebook)
Mayfield Heights man shot, killed on Cleveland’s East Side
Man turns himself in for murder of Akron woman, police say