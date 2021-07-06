Gunshot wound victim crashes car into Maple Heights residence, dies at hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police are looking for the suspect responsible for fatally shooting a 22-year-old man.

Officers responded to Clement Street near Mapleboro Road just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of gunshots.

Investigators found a Ford SUV that crashed into the porch of a residence. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Tyler West, was found in the front seat suffering form a gunshot wound to his back.

West was taken to Marymount Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe West’s car was followed by the suspect in his vehicle. The suspect, believed to be in a silver SUV or truck with a sunroof, then opened fire on West’s car.

Two passengers in West’s car were not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to call Maple Heights police at 216-587-9624.

