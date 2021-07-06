2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lowe hits slam, Rays rally with 2 in 9th to beat Indians 9-8

Reyes drives in five in losing effort
From left to right, Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, Yandy Diaz (2), Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi...
From left to right, Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, Yandy Diaz (2), Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi (26) celebrate after Lowe's grand slam off Cleveland Indians starter Logan Allen during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 5, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)(Steve Nesius | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit his first career grand slam in the second inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied with two runs in the ninth to beat the Cleveland Indians 9-8 on Monday night.

Manuel Margot departed after appearing to hurt his leg when he led off the ninth with a single off off Emmanuel Clase (3-4), his fourth hit of the game. Randy Arozarena singled to move pinch-runner Brett Phillips to second. After Wander Franco tied it with an RBI single, Austin Meadows was intentionally walked before Phillips easily scored from third on Yandy Díaz’s grounder to second.

Pete Fairbanks (2-3) worked a scoreless ninth.

Franmil Reyes homered and drove in five runs for the Indians, who have lost seven straight.

Reyes, who returned Friday after being out since May 23 with a left oblique strain, hit a two-run homer during a four-run fifth against Drew Rasmussen that tied it at 5. He had a two-run double in a three-run sixth as the Indians went ahead 8-5.

Indians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez was back in the starting lineup after missing three games with a sore left elbow and went 2 for 4, including a fifth-inning RBI single. He was hit by a pitch and stole two bases.

Lowe’s second-inning slam off lefty Logan Allen put the Rays up 4-0 in the second. Lowe is 10 for 87 (.115) off lefties this season.

Cesar Hernandez gave Cleveland its first lead, 6-5, in the sixth when he flared a single to right over a drawn-in infield.

Tampa Bay cut the deficit to 8-7 on Margot’s RBI single in the sixth and Díaz’s seventh-inning homer.

Rays starter Rich Hill allowed one run and three hits in 3 2/3 innings. The lefty struck out five, walked one and hit two batters.

Allen gave up five runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings and had his ERA climb from 8.38 to 9.13.

Cleveland left fielder Eddie Rosario left in the second inning with right side tightness after grounding out to shortstop.

WEATHER DELAY

There will be an unexpected day off for the teams on Tuesday because the scheduled night game was postponed due to the projected track of Tropical Storm Elsa. It will made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

QUOTABLE

“I’m guessing when he’s about 50 he’ll still be able to roll out of bed and flip that curveball. It might be a little slower but it will probably have the same break.” — Indians manager Terry Francona on Hill, who fanned four on curveballs between 69 and 73 mph.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (broken right thumb) will start Thursday night against Kansas City. ... RHP Shane Bieber (right shoulder strain) could start a throwing program in around 10 days.

Rays: LHP Brendan McKay had discomfort in his surgically repaired left shoulder after his first start last week for the Rookie-level FCL Rays and is being examined.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP J.C. Mejia (1-3) is scheduled to start Game 1 Wednesday, with LHP Sam Hentges (1-3) following in Game 2.

Rays: Have not announced Wednesday’s starters.

