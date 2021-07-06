Man turns himself in for murder of Akron woman, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man surrendered to Akron police Tuesday morning for the fatal shooting of a woman.

Akron police said Franklin Lewis shot and killed the 35-year-old woman after an argument at a home in the 1400 block of Minson Way Monday morning.

Officers were called out to the home around 5:30 a.m. and found the victim dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Her name has not been released.

According to police, Lewis was wanted on outstanding warrants for assault and aggravated menacing related to a prior incident involving the victim.

Akron police are also investigating another murder from Monday.

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the hallway of an apartment in the 1100 block of Tarson Terrace around 6 a.m.

His name has not been released and there are no arrests in that shooting.

