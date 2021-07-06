2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mayfield Heights man shot, killed on Cleveland’s East Side

Santino Deshawn Wilson (Source: Facebook)((Source: Facebook))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Mayfield Heights man was shot and killed on the city’s East side Monday.

Cleveland police said Santino Deshawn Wilson was murdered in the 7500 block of Kinsman Avenue on July 5.

EMS transported Wilson to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

Friends say Wilson was inside a store when he was shot.

There are no arrest and anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

