North Ridgeville police say fireworks laws will be enforced: ‘Let’s all just be cool now’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Police Department said now that the Fourth of July is over, fireworks laws will be enforced in necessary within the city.

“People have to work. They have babies that are trying to sleep. They have pets that have been peeing all over the house for a week. Some of them have PTSD issues and just can’t with all of this,” the department shared in a Facebook post on Monday.

The department credited Founding Father John Adams with accurately predicting what Independence Day in America would look like for centuries to come, but stressed that those celebrations should not continue unnecessarily.

“We all celebrated well, but now we have 364 days to go until the next one. If you own a 100 acre ranch....you do you. If you live 25 feet from your neighbor, let’s all just be cool now,” the North Ridgeville Police Department added.

The North Ridgeville Police Department said fireworks laws will be enforced. In Ohio, it’s legal to purchase consumer-grade fireworks, but illegal to set them off.

