Northeast Ohio Weather: Hot and humid today; storms threat ramps up tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Afternoon temperatures will surge to around 90 degrees. The haziness to the sky you are seeing is from the West Canada wildfires. It remains humid. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms today, mainly along the lakeshore counties. We are tracking a front running across northern Michigan into Wisconsin. This boundary gets closer to our area tomorrow. Looks like this thing stalls out over us Wednesday night and Thursday. The result will be a big increase in the risk of thunderstorms. I have storms in the forecast tomorrow. The best risk is in the afternoon. More storms around Wednesday night and Thursday. We will be watching this closely for you. High temperatures in the 80s tomorrow and around 80 degrees Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.